Tomas, a Vilnius native, has an unusual job: from chats with international celebrities to unforgettable incidents

One of this year’s speakers is the world-renowned sexologist Pere Estupinya, who has his own neuroscience show in Brazil. Tomas started his conversation with this speaker back in 2020. "We would exchange messages occasionally—he would wish me a happy birthday, and I would do the same. This year, I wrote to him, asked how he was doing, what he was up to, and he said he was currently based in Madrid. I immediately said, ’Maybe it’s finally time to bring you to Lithuania?’ He replied, ’Oh my God, let’s go.’ So, a big part of negotiations is simply years of communication and maintaining contact. But it’s important to do it sincerely, not through gritted teeth and just for benefit, but with genuine interest in people and their work. You can also pick up ideas for the conference, discussion topics, and observe emerging trends from such people," Tomas is convinced.