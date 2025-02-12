Tomas, a Vilnius native, has an unusual job: from chats with international celebrities to unforgettable incidents

Negotiations last for years: Talks with one of this year’s speakers started back in 2020
The content director of the LOGIN conference, Tomas Stasiukevičius, says that the search for speakers has recently changed and has become drastically longer. It is far from enough to start negotiations a few months or half a year before the conference. Initial conversations with the speakers confirmed for this year’s conference began two to three years ago:
"The further we go, the more high-caliber people we manage to attract, as the conference itself is becoming increasingly well-known far beyond the Baltic States, so naturally, negotiations with increasingly prestigious speakers take longer. Looking at this year’s TOP 40 speakers, I realize that I started negotiations with more than half of them last year or even the year before," says Stasiukevičius.
However, the speaker selection principle remains the same – global trends are monitored, and the goal is to respond to them as precisely as possible, predicting what the world will be talking in the near future. "Over the years, you build a huge network of people you follow on social media, with whom you occasionally chat, congratulate on birthdays, like and comment on their posts, and follow their activity on LinkedIn. Later, when you start sensing the topics that will resonate this year, names just pop into your head: oh, Pier, Simon, Matthew, or Natasha could speak on this topic. Names come to mind, and then you write to that person, ’Hey, maybe it’s finally time to bring you to Lithuania?’" Tomas shares about the LOGIN speaker selection process.
One of this year’s speakers is the world-renowned sexologist Pere Estupinya, who has his own neuroscience show in Brazil. Tomas started his conversation with this speaker back in 2020. "We would exchange messages occasionally—he would wish me a happy birthday, and I would do the same. This year, I wrote to him, asked how he was doing, what he was up to, and he said he was currently based in Madrid. I immediately said, ’Maybe it’s finally time to bring you to Lithuania?’ He replied, ’Oh my God, let’s go.’ So, a big part of negotiations is simply years of communication and maintaining contact. But it’s important to do it sincerely, not through gritted teeth and just for benefit, but with genuine interest in people and their work. You can also pick up ideas for the conference, discussion topics, and observe emerging trends from such people," Tomas is convinced.
Logistics and speaker requests: One speaker always asks for two things
Tomas reveals a few names of this year’s LOGIN speakers—besides the already mentioned Pere Estupinya, Lithuania will also host mountain climber Tejan Gurung, who was featured in a Netflix documentary, Dakar rally driver, F1 reporter Giampaoli Zonca, British military advisor Joe McMahon, who has worked with the U.S. military, and renowned data scientist Pierluigi Casale, who was an innovation officer at the European Parliament. These are just a few of the dozens of speakers that will be seen on the LOGIN conference stage on May 29–30 in Vilnius, at the LITEXPO exhibition and event space.
Once an agreement is reached with a speaker regarding their participation in LOGIN, the next step is discussing the honorarium, which, Tomas admits, can sometimes be enormous. In such cases, if the speaker’s requested amount is too high, Tomas has other ways to convince a well-known person to come, and these methods have proven successful more than once:
"Of course, sometimes it just doesn’t work out, you hear a ’no,’ and that’s it. But I always explain that LOGIN is not about commerce—it’s about community, the birth of ideas, progress, public education, and networking. That is the core value of the event.
Also, I always ask if the speaker has ever been to Lithuania. If they say ’no, I haven’t,’ or mention that their children have holidays in late May, making it difficult for them to travel—I simply invite them to Vilnius with their entire family. After all, Vilnius has perfect weather in late May, a great atmosphere, cherry blossoms in full bloom, and it’s a wonderful place to start a vacation. So, we’ve had speakers bring their companions more than once. Moreover, LOGIN offers many other benefits that we present to the speakers as well."
Once the agreement is made, logistical decisions follow. How the speaker will arrive, where they will stay, who will greet them at the airport and show them around Vilnius, what they will do in their free time—this is where things get interesting. "The more prominent the person, the simpler their requests," observes Tomas, who, along with the large LOGIN organizing team, ensures that each speaker is properly welcomed, has a smooth experience in Lithuania, and leaves with a smile after the conference. And there have been some interesting requests:
"I listen to their requests with an open heart because I understand that most of the time, there’s a reason behind every wish. For instance, one LOGIN speaker, who has spoken multiple times and is always rated as one of the best conference speakers, has a specific request—before going on stage, he needs two bottles of Coke and a towel. This person is the most energetic I’ve ever met. Before stepping on stage, he drinks Coke, fires up the audience, and then sweats profusely while speaking, which is why he needs a towel," Tomas shares one example.
A worrisome incident: the flight to Lithuania could not be direct under any circumstances
Another exceptional incident at LOGIN happened a few years ago when a foreign speaker revealed that they were receiving serious threats from Russia and therefore could not take a direct flight to Lithuania.
"Their request was that the flight must not be direct, and they had to travel through multiple airports both on the way to and from Lithuania. However, on the return journey, one of the flights was canceled, leaving them stranded in Helsinki. Essentially, a trip that could have taken a few hours ended up lasting several days," Tomas recalls.
Highly prominent individuals—those holding high-ranking positions and driving significant global changes—are, according to Tomas, always very down-to-earth. They prefer simpler food, have no grand expectations for accommodation or the car they’ll be transported in. For example, European Commissioner and one of the most influential women in human history, Margrethe Vestager—who once imposed a record-breaking fine on Google—arrived and simply asked for plain pasta and lemonade. She sat down on a chair at the LITEXPO center, ate her meal, and then went on to deliver her speech. After the event, she remarked that this was the coolest conference she had ever attended as a politician.
Tomas admits that there have also been a few less positive experiences, such as speakers dissatisfied with various aspects—whether it was the car transporting them from the airport or the fact that they were not flying business class. Some even requested SPA services, which the LOGIN team quickly arranged to ensure that the guest left the country with positive emotions. After all, it’s understood that speakers attending LOGIN also give a part of themselves to the event.
"One speaker’s request once exceeded what I thought was reasonable, but I still made it happen," Tomas laughs. "He wanted to have a public conversation with then-Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, and I arranged it."
This year, according to Tomas, one of LOGIN’s standout speakers has agreed to come but has a rather unique request—to race a rally car in Lithuania. Currently, negotiations are underway with a well-known Lithuanian driver who competes in the Dakar Rally to see if he would allow the speaker to take his racing car for a spin.
Speakers visiting Vilnius are most captivated by one thing
The speakers’ visit to Lithuania culminates in a shared "LOGOUT" evening. This is the last opportunity to spend time together, establish new connections, and exchange ideas. At one of these gatherings, Tomas recalls seeing a speaker who was already having quite a good time, despite having an early morning flight home just a few hours later.
"It was already past midnight, but I could see the party was just getting started for him. I approached him—his tie was off, and the top buttons of his shirt were undone—and reminded him that he had a very early flight. He just looked at me and said, ’That’s the point, Tommy. Now I just have to keep going, because if I stop, I’ll miss the flight anyway.’"
Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances—illness, accidents, or other misfortunes—speakers inform the team at the last minute that they won’t be attending. This is an inevitable risk for any event, and over the years, the LOGIN team has developed safeguards to handle such situations. However, there is one particularly amusing incident that Tomas still can’t forget.
"A speaker was flying to Germany, from where he had a connecting flight to Lithuania just a few hours later. However, his flight was postponed to the next day—which was already the day of the conference. He still would have made it to LOGIN, arriving in the morning and speaking in the afternoon. But there was one twist: the airline offered him the option to change his route and fly anywhere instead of waiting for the delayed flight. He noticed there was a flight to Belgium departing soon, where a beer festival was happening at the time. So, I received a message from him saying that his flight to Lithuania was postponed, but instead, he was flying to Belgium for the beer festival and wouldn’t be coming to LOGIN after all. This was the day before the event, so I just replied, ’Ok, have fun’—what else could I say?" Tomas smiles.
Finally, when it comes to foreign speakers visiting Lithuania for the first time, what impresses them the most isn’t the city or the history—it’s the nature. "Almost everyone wants to see the Old Town of Vilnius and find out what that tower on the hill is and what it symbolizes. Many visit the MO Museum or other cultural spots, but what captivates them the most is the greenery. The main feedback I hear is, ’I didn’t expect it to be so green here.’ More than one speaker has said, ’Wow, you know, that forest near the city center…’ And I think, what forest near the center? Turns out, they’re talking about Vingis Park. Some even refer to Bernardine Garden as a forest. Just a few steps from their hotel, and they feel like they’ve entered deep woods—it really leaves an impression on them," Stasiukevičius concludes.
The LOGIN conference will take place on May 29–30 this year in Vilnius at the LITEXPO event and exhibition center. More information and tickets can be found here.