Seimas appoints Martišius head of Lithuanian radio and television commission

In a secret ballot, Martišius’ bid was supported by 101 MPs against four, 11 MPs abstained from voting. He was nominated by head of the Seimas Committee on Culture, Kęstutis Vilkauskas.

The Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania is an independent body, accountable to the Seimas, which regulates and supervises activities of broadcasters of radio and television programmes and providers of on-demand audiovisual media services falling under the jurisdiction of Lithuania.

The commission is composed of 11 members: two members are appointed by the president, three members (one of them from the opposition political groups) are appointed by the Seimas on the recommendation of the Committee on Culture, three members are appointed by the Lithuanian Association of Artists, while the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference, the Lithuanian Journalists’ Union and the Society of Lithuanian Journalists nominate one member each.