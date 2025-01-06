Regalia of three Polish-Lithuanian monarchs discovered in dungeon of Vilnius Cathedral

A press conference was held on Monday, 6 January, concerning the discovery of the crown of the Grand Duke of Lithuania and King of Poland Alexander, the crown, necklace, medallion, ring and casket plate of Queen of Poland Elizabeth of Austria (Elžbieta Habsburgaitė) and the crown, sceptre, royal orb, three rings, necklace and two casket plates of Queen of Poland and Grand Duchess of Lithuania Barbara Radziwiłł (Barbora Radvilaitė).