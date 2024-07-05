NGO Blue/Yellow biggest beneficiary last year – tax inspectorate

Mamų unija (Mothers’ Union) Foundation for Charity and Support was second with EUR 670,000 or EUR 111,000 more than in 2022.
The VMI said 28,500 and 12,100 people respectively donated part of their income tax to the said organisations last year.
Public organisation Blue/Yellow received EUR 2.1 million in donations last year which came from residents paying income tax, the State Tax Inspectorate (VMI) said Thursday. Its support grew by EUR 400,000 from a year before.
