Nemunas Dawn party suggests suspending National Stadium project

The party’s MPs argue that Lithuania needs to review its budgetary priorities and shift additional funds for defence, border protection, military training and civil safety. They also claim that in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine large-scale investment projects that create additional financial burden must be reviewed. They also claim that state budget funds might be used ineffectively and the construction might be costly.

The proposal was registered last week by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, and a dozen more members of the party, as well as Bronis Ropė and Ligita Girskienė from the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), and several social democrats.