Nemunas Dawn party suggests suspending National Stadium project

The party’s MPs argue that Lithuania needs to review its budgetary priorities and shift additional funds for defence, border protection, military training and civil safety. They also claim that in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine large-scale investment projects that create additional financial burden must be reviewed. They also claim that state budget funds might be used ineffectively and the construction might be costly.
The proposal was registered last week by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, and a dozen more members of the party, as well as Bronis Ropė and Ligita Girskienė from the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), and several social democrats.
Speaking about the proposal, Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas, a representative of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), argues that the proposal to stop construction is a form of political pressure. He notes that if the project is suspended, agreements made with the concessionaire would have to be terminated and the state would incur huge financial losses.
"Neither the state nor the municipality have spent a cent on this project. Everything what has been done, what has been invested, has been done by the concessionaire’s own funds. If we terminate the agreement, we will have to speak about very serious damage and compensation for it," Benkunskas told reporters.
The mayor added that Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas agrees that the National Stadium must be completed.
Vilnius mayor reiterated that the project could be completed in the nearest future.
The municipality earlier informed ELTA that it is harmonising the concession agreement with the European Commission. Findings are expected to be published in April on whether the state may support the project.
Currently the project is managed by Baltcap, but if the European Commission’s conclusions are favourable, the concession agreement might be transferred to real estate developer Hanner.
The project is estimated to cost EUR 155 million.
The multifunctional building complex would include a National Stadium for football and events with a sports museum, a sports centre with basketball and handball courts, gymnastics and boxing gyms, three football training pitches, a track and field stadium with a football pitch that meets international standards, a culture centre with a library and a kindergarten.