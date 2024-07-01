Nausėda greets Lithuanian Song Festival participants

President Nausėda officially announced the start of the 2024 Song Festival.
Nausėda said that Lithuania is the country of songs and poetry, while the Song Festival is about the country and the nation that is growing by dancing and singing. “It is about the harmony of a united choir of different voices, about the beauty of our country and her people, and the light they shine,” Nausėda stated at the ceremony.
The president thanked every participant and organiser who contribute to fostering the tradition of the Song Festival.
This year, the Song Festival marks its centennial and runs from 29 June through 6 July.
Ten out of 14 of its events are free. The festival includes 35,000 participants and 1,500 choirs and music bands.