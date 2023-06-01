MRU Academic Affairs Head Awarded Title of Honorary Prof. of Baku Business University

At the ceremony, Azerbaijan‘s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev participated along with rectors from universities in Azerbaijan.

The BBU Great Academic Council Feb. 10th, 2023, decided to award the title of Honorary Professor to Assoc. Prof. Juknytė-Petreikienė.

Assc. Prof. Dr. Inga Juknytė – Petreikienė worked as an expert from 2018 - 2020 in the international project, “Support to Strengthening the Higher Education System in Azerbaijan (ENI-Annual Action Programme 2014 for the Republic of Azerbaijan ENI/2014/33774, Twinning“. MRU Rector Prof. Inga Žalėnienė delegated her to represent MRU.