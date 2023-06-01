2023 m. birželio 01 d. 14:10

MRU Academic Affairs Head Awarded Title of Honorary Prof. of Baku Business University

 
Prof. Inga Juknytė-Petreikienė
Prof. Inga Juknytė-Petreikienė

May 24th, 2023, Baku Business University (BBU) awarded the title of Honorary Professor of Baku Business University to Mykolas Romeris University (MRU) Academic Affairs Centre Head Assc. Prof. Inga Juknytė-Petreikienė. She was recognized for “great contributions to the development of international relations of the university,“ BBU repesentatives noted.

At the ceremony, Azerbaijan‘s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev participated along with rectors from universities in Azerbaijan.

The BBU Great Academic Council Feb. 10th, 2023, decided to award the title of Honorary Professor to Assoc. Prof. Juknytė-Petreikienė.

Assc. Prof. Dr. Inga Juknytė – Petreikienė worked as an expert from 2018 - 2020 in the international project, “Support to Strengthening the Higher Education System in Azerbaijan (ENI-Annual Action Programme 2014 for the Republic of Azerbaijan ENI/2014/33774, Twinning“. MRU Rector Prof. Inga Žalėnienė delegated her to represent MRU.

From 2018 Juknytė-Petreikienė has been working closely with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and more than 20 universities in Azerbaijan to help transforming higher education studies based on the needs of the job market and development of competencies. She helped implement European quality assurance models of higher education studies in Azeri universities and helped strengthen mutual networking of Azeri universities for representing university matters at the national level.
Baku Business University (BBU) awards ceremony

MRU, with other European partners and 17 universities in Azerbiajan, has been implementing the Erasmus+ Capacity Building in Higher Education project “Establishment of Rectors Conference in Azerbaijan”, which is coordinated by Baku Business University. MRU project experts are Assoc. Prof. Inga Juknytė-Petreikienė, MRU Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Regina Valutytė and Dr. Nomeda Gudelienė.

At this time MRU, together with Azeri universities, have submitted applications for the financing of 5 international projects.

Assc. Prof. Juknytė-Petreikienė also brought back a Valued Partner Award for MRU in recognition of MRU's contributions to Baku Business University.

She has been head of MRU’s Academic Affairs Centre since August 2022 & has been working for more than 20 years in the area of higher education.

