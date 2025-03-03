Lithuanian rower attempting ocean crossing rescued by Australia Navy

Mockus had set off from San Diego in Southern California in October and was days away from reaching his final destination after rowing about 70 nautical miles a day, Australian media reported.

In 1983 he went from San Francisco to Australia, but was rescued near the Barrier Reef some 50 kilometres from the mainland by the Australian Navy after 294 days at sea. Due to how close he was to land when he received assistance his attempt was still considered successful by both the adjudicators for the sport, The Ocean Rowing Society and Guinness World Records.