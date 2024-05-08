2024.05.08 16:46

Lithuania's representative Silvester Belt advances to Eurovision final

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Silvester Belt
Silvester Belt
PHOTO: DELFI / Žygimantas Gedvila

Lithuanian singer Silvester Belt performed in the first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday and has advanced to the final with his song Luktelk.

Fifteen countries took part in the first semi-final in Malmo, Sweden. Those that made it to the final also include Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland and Luxembourg.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday and ten more participants will be selected for the final, in which the “big five” of the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France and Spain will also perform on Saturday.

Last year, in Liverpool, the UK, Lithuanian representative Monika Linkytė with her song Stay finished 11th. Sweden’s Loreen was the winner.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held since 1956.

