Katarsis will represent Lithuania at Eurovision 2025

Top three songs, namely "Tavo akys" (Your Eyes) by Katarsis, "Drobė" by Lion Ceccah and "Ar mylėtum" by Liepa were chosen from 12 finalists Saturday by the combined votes of the public phone vote, and a national jury. "Tavo akys", the winner of the three, was voted by the public only.
The national final was held in Žalgiris Arena and was broadcast live by LRT.
The Eurovision Semi-Finals will take place on 13 May and 15 May, with the Grand Final scheduled for 17 May.
Last year in Malmö, Lithuania’s Silvester Belt finished 14th with his dance song "Luktelk" (Wait). Swiss singer Nemo won the 2024 contest.