Journalist organisations turn to LRT Council over ’political neutrality’ audit

The decision to carry out the audit is worrying and raises doubts about editorial independence and the fundamental principles of journalistic freedom, the Association of Professional Journalists and the Lithuanian Journalists’ Union said.
"Any intention to try to influence journalists and encourage self-censorship is dangerous for the freedom of the media and, in particular, for journalists," LŽS leader Dainius Radzevičius said on Facebook on Monday.
An audit was launched by a decision of the LRT Council Committee at the end of last week to examine how journalists working for the media outlet comply with the principles of political neutrality in the creation and management of content. This was confirmed to Elta by LRT’s public relations officer Augustė Mikulėnaitė. Some of the LRT journalists have already addressed the LRT Council asking for a meeting to discuss the audit, its motives and implementation.
"I would therefore like to make a public appeal to the LRT Council and ask it to give a clear and reasoned justification of what is happening here," the LŽS chairman underlined.
The Association of Professional Journalists questioned the initiative and its possible impact on editorial independence and the fundamental principles of journalistic freedom.
"The Constitution of the Republic of Lithuania states that ’censorship of mass information shall be prohibited’ and that ’the freedom to express convictions, as well as to receive and impart information, may not be limited otherwise than by law when this is necessary to protect human health, honour or dignity, private life, or morals, or to defend the constitutional order," it said in the statement addressed to the LRT Council.
This decision concerns journalists at other media outlets as well, the association said, proposing to hold a public debate on the audit, with the organisations representing journalists joining in.
The Association of Professional Journalists said the public debate would be aimed at clarifying who initiated the audit and on what grounds, who will carry it out and how, as well as how the political neutrality of the auditors will be ensured.
"We would like to see a broader debate on the issue, hoping that this audit will not become a tool to limit the independence of journalists at the public service broadcaster, as has already happened in some European countries not so far away from us," the association’s statement reads.
More than a half of MPs signed a motion to audit the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT), Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis said on social media in mid-January.
He said that the Seimas will vote in the spring session on asking the public spending watchdog to look into the public broadcaster’s books.
This year’s budget of the LRT is EUR 79.6 million. The public broadcaster employs nearly 700 people.