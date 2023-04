In 2022, 61.6% of women and just 36.3% of men had read any books during the last 12 months. Among men, 38.1% did not read because of the lack of interest and 19.5% due to the lack of time (16.4% and 13.5% among women, respectively). Only 0.2% of men and 0.6% of women admitted that do not read books because cannot afford it.