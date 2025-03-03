“Flow” wins Latvia’s first-ever Oscar

"Flow" was also nominated for best international feature film, but that Oscar went to the Brazilian film "I’m Still Here".

Upon receiving the award, Zilbalodis thanked his family, his team, his cat and his dog, and reminded us all that we are in the same boat and that we have to overcome our differences and find ways to work together.

"I’m really moved by the warm reception our film has had, and I hope that you’ll open doors to independent animation filmmakers around the world," Zibalodis said accepting the award. "This is the first time a film from Latvia has ever been nominated. So it really means a lot to us and we hope to be back soon."