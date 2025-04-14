Discus thrower Alekna breaks his own world record

In his best throw in Ramona, Oklahoma, the Paris Olympic silver medalist reached a mark of 75.56 metres, after first setting a world record of 74.89 metres with his opening throw. Australia’s Matt Deny, Olympic bronze winner, ranked second with the best throw of 74.78 metres in Ramona.

On 14 April last year, 22-year-old Mykolas Alekna threw discus 74.35 metres in Ramona as well, smashing the longest standing men’s world record – that 74.08 metres having been achieved by Jurgen Schult in 1986, according to World Athletics’ website.

“Lithuanian athlete Mykolas Alekna has broken the world record in one of the oldest sports known to humanity – the discus throw – not once, but twice today! Mykolas is the first person in history to throw the discus beyond the 75-meter mark. 75.56 meters – that’s the new benchmark for human strength and skill. We are proud that it is a Lithuanian athlete who is pushing the limits of human physical ability. We admire Mykolas' talent, dedication, and Olympic composure!” Nausėda said on X.