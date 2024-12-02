Christmas tree lit up in Vilnius

The event launched a six-week winter festival titled Christmas in the Capital 2024.

This year, a real spruce tree was erected in Cathedral Square, its design depicting a big round Christmas tree decoration.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place at 7 p.m., followed by a concert of well-known performers and bands.

Traffic will be restricted in the area surrounding the event until 10 p.m., but public transport will be free of charge until midnight.