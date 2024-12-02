Christmas tree lit up in Vilnius

The event launched a six-week winter festival titled Christmas in the Capital 2024.
This year, a real spruce tree was erected in Cathedral Square, its design depicting a big round Christmas tree decoration.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place at 7 p.m., followed by a concert of well-known performers and bands.
Traffic will be restricted in the area surrounding the event until 10 p.m., but public transport will be free of charge until midnight.
This year, the Christmas programme will cost Vilnius city a total of EUR 760,000. The spruce tree alone cost EUR 118,700 including VAT. Other costs are linked to decorative lights stretching 7 km, as well as wages of employees, architects and maintenance of the Christmas tree and its structures.