American performer Oliver Tree’s concert cancelled in Vilnius – media

According to the public broadcaster, 8 Days a Week, the company that organised the show in Vilnius, decided to cancel the concert as Oliver Tree will perform in Kazakhstan this September, in a festival sponsored by Russian technology giant Yandex.

8 Days a Week announced on social media that Oliver Tree refused to cancel his concert in Kazakhstan despite long talks and attempts by the Lithuanian company to explain to the performer’s team about the responsibility of Yandex and the funding of Russia’s war against Ukraine.