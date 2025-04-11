A meeting of three worlds on the LOGIN stage: from brain chemistry to sex culture and Olympic decisions

Dr. Paul Clayton: nutrition and health expert
Dr. Paul Clayton is a specialist in clinical pharmacology and pharmacological nutrition, having graduated with honors from the University of Edinburgh and earned a doctoral degree. He has been a Senior Scientific Advisor to the UK Government’s Medicines Safety Committee and the Chair of the Royal Society of Medicine’s Food and Health Forum.
He collaborates with doctors and clinical scientists, designing and overseeing preclinical and clinical research into pharmacological and nutritional interventions. He has written several books, including Health Defence, After Atkins, Natural Defences, Out of the Fire, Let Your Food be Your Pharmaco-nutrition, and Strengthening Your Immune System: How to Fight Infection, Allergy and Autoimmune Disease.
Currently, Dr. Clayton is a member of the Oxford Food, Brain, and Behavior Institute. As he puts it, his interests lie in food, nutrition, and health. His research focuses on the impact of nutrition on health, and at the LOGIN 2025 festival, he will share insights into how balanced nutrition can contribute to longevity and improve quality of life.
Pere Estupinyà: communicator of the science of sexuality
Pere Estupinyà is a Spanish biochemist and internationally renowned sexologist, known for his work in popularizing science across various platforms, including books, conferences, and television shows.
His area of interest includes neuroscience and the impact of sex on the brain. He is the author of the book S=EX²: The Science of Sex, which explores the scientific aspects of human sexuality.
In an interview with meetings.iac.es about this book, when asked what motivated him to write it, Estupinyà responded that it was a project driven by his own curiosity: „It’s an interesting topic. Society was interested in it, but less than we thought. I think academic research into sex is one of the most multidisciplinary areas of study I’ve encountered, and it offers tremendous opportunities to talk about science in a way that’s engaging to people in general.“
At the upcoming LOGIN conference in May, he will deliver a presentation titled The Science of Sex, where we will hear about the latest scientific research on sexuality and its relevance in contemporary society.
Govert Viergever: Olympic rowing athlete and biohacker
Govert Viergever is a Dutch rower who participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. After a 15-year professional sports career, he decided to retire from elite competitions but remains active within the rowing community.
Beyond sports, Govert is passionate about biohacking—optimizing human biology to achieve better performance: "The transformative power of biohacking was a cornerstone of my journey to optimal health and peak performance. Having personally experienced the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, I’m driven by a passion to share this message with the world. My mission is simple: I want everyone to feel the vitality and strength that come from prioritizing well-being.
Through biohacking, I discovered the keys to unlocking human potential. It’s not just about physical fitness but also optimizing mental clarity, resilience, and overall well-being.
Biohacking is not just a method; it’s a lifestyle that has allowed me to reach the highest level in every aspect of my journey as a human being."
At LOGIN, Govert Viergever will share his experiences on the synergy between sports and technology and how innovations can help achieve peak performance.
Topics dictated by an extraordinary era
According to Tomas Stasiukevičius, the content manager of the LOGIN conference, the themes of this year’s festival will reflect the current era’s most pressing issues. "Resilience is not just the ability to survive crises, but also the ability to grow and thrive in times of uncertainty, to be resistant to any external factors. The discussions will cover business, personal, and societal resilience, as well as the role of technology in strengthening resilience across various fields," says Stasiukevičius.
A major focus will also be on the theme of longevity. "This is not just about life expectancy but also about quality of life. LOGIN 2025 will focus on scientific research, technologies, and innovations that help people live longer and healthier lives," says Stasiukevičius.
Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence and its impact on various areas of life will also be one of the main topics of discussion. "AI is already changing not only technology but also business, healthcare, education, and even creative industries. Discussions will definitely touch on questions about how AI will shape the future and what ethical and practical challenges arise in this field," notes Stasiukevičius.
LOGIN is the largest, most content-rich, and arguably the boldest innovation gathering in the Baltic States. The festival attracts more than 7,000 participants each year—game-changers, forward thinkers, technology enthusiasts, and knowledge seekers.
For the 19th time, LOGIN aims to take a broad view of the modern world, delve into the changes and challenges brought by technological progress, draw inspiration from innovation pioneers, explore ideas that could lead to the first unicorn, and look ahead to what the future holds. This year’s major LOGIN partners include medical centers Northway, Citadele bank, technology distributor in the Baltic States ACC Distribution, the Innovation Agency, and the insurance company Balcia.