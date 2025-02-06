5 reasons to spend the school holiday in Tartu, Southern Estonia

You will feel active in Tartu
Right in the heart of the city, on Tartu Town Hall Square, you can glide around the beloved Kissing Students fountain until the beginning of March. No skates? No prior experience? No worries! Skates can be rented on-site, and twice a week, you can join free skating lessons – a fun way to learn something new during the holidays.
If the weather allows, you can enjoy snowy fun at Tähtvere Sports Park or Tartu Snow Park, or you can challenge yourself on the legendary Tartu Marathon trail. For a more adventurous outdoor experience with friends or family, try a snowshoe hike or a sled dog ride through the stunning nature of Tartu county.
You will feel curious in Tartu
In Tartu, you can rest while recharging your energy and satisfying your curiosity.
Did you know that Estonia has its own Upside Down House, right here in Tartu? Visit it and see the world from a completely new perspective! Or head to the AHHAA Science Centre for some hands-on fun, where curiosity meets excitement.
If you’re interested in different cultures, Kallaste Karakatitsa offers a wonderful opportunity. At this event, you’ll experience a full-on taste of a South Estonian rally with a lake Peipus twist.
You will feel excited in Tartu
Oh, the thrill of food lovers when winter arrives in Tartu! February brings the annual Tasty Tartu, a month-long celebration where the city’s best restaurants offer special, affordable menus for you to enjoy. It’s a fun and budget-friendly way to enjoy a variety of flavours together.
February is also packed with unique food events across Tartu county. Have you ever dined in Alatskivi Castle when it takes on a spooky, ghostly atmosphere? Alongside a delicious meal, you’ll be transported 130 years back in time! The lady of the manor will guide you through the castle’s darkened halls, sharing tales of the past and eerie legends. Another one-of-a-kind experience awaits at the Wild Full Moon Feast, where one-night-only restaurants along the shores of Lake Peipus invite you to savour local flavours in the glow of open fires and the full moon.
But exciting culinary experiences aren’t just for February – they’re available all year round. Your old favourites are always ready to welcome you, such as the legendary Café Werner and Gunpowder Cellar, where history and great food meet. Plus, new and undiscovered gems await. Have you already visited Tartu restaurants Puente or Gastronomist, or explored JoKa Recipe Studio? This here is your sign to start a food adventure in Tartu!
You will feel relaxed in Tartu
Did you make a New Year’s resolution to take better care of yourself this year? Tartu is the perfect place for that! Whether you’re out with the kids or just taking a breather, a stroll through Tartu’s parks or along the Emajõgi riverside trails is a great way to clear your mind and get moving. A walk through Tartu’s parks and along the Emajõgi riverside trails will clear your thoughts. Before you know it, you’ll have clocked up plenty of steps together.
For complete relaxation, visit the V Spa Water and Sauna World! On Wednesdays, head to Aura Centre for an event with a particularly charming name – "Whisking Wednesday" – an ideal midweek treat for the whole family. Enjoy a hot steam session and a revitalising birch whisk in the igloo sauna on the outdoor terrace, a fun and unique way to bond together.
If you’re looking for even more variety, the Mesi Tare on the Onion Route offers a whole range of relaxation experiences. From saunas to lake safaris, it’s the perfect spot for family fun and moments you’ll remember long after the holidays are over.
You will feel cultured in Tartu
Tartu is the perfect cultural getaway for families during the school holidays! If you’re looking to enrich your time together, the Estonian National Museum is an exciting and educational experience for all ages.
A visit to the Tartu Toy Museum is a must for families – it’s not just for kids; parents will enjoy the nostalgia too! Sports enthusiasts should head to the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, where you can get hands-on with interactive exhibits and feel like a champion. For little explorers, the University of Tartu Natural History Museum is worth a stop, or you can simply have fun at one of Tartu’s many playgrounds.
Tartu is packed with events and unique galleries and museums, making it an ideal place for families to explore together.
Getting to Tartu
You can reach the city conveniently by car or bus, and now with the added convenience of a train connection, getting to Tartu is easier than ever!
Once you arrive, you’ll find that Tartu is a compact and walkable city, where everything is close by. And if you’re up for an adventure, Tartu is the perfect base for a day trip to explore the charming landscapes and unique attractions of Southern Estonia!
How to travel to Tartu by train?
Train schedules across the Baltics are now coordinated, making it easy to travel from Vilnius to Tartu via Riga. The journey requires two transfers (in Riga and Valga) and takes approximately 8 hours.
Vilnius-Tartu train schedule
Vilnius-Riga: Departs from Vilnius at 07:05, arriving in Riga at 11:04. You have 12 minutes to transfer to the Valga train.
Riga-Valga: Departs from Riga at 11:16, arriving in Valga at 13:51.
Valga-Tartu: Elron train departs from Valga at 14:10, arriving in Tartu at 15:11.
Tartu-Vilnius train schedule
Tartu-Valga: Departs from Tartu at 12:54, arriving in Valga at 13:54.
Valga-Riga: Departs from Valga at 14:11, arriving in Riga at 16:37.
Riga-Vilnius: A convenient train departs from Riga to Vilnius at 16:37.
Where to buy tickets?
Valga-Tartu tickets are sold by Elron (available onboard and online).
Riga-Valga tickets can be purchased from Vivi (pre-booking up to 10 days in advance).
Vilnius-Riga tickets are available via LTG Link.
Winter in Tartu is cosy, fun, and full of exciting experiences! Warm up in a sauna, explore delicious food, or discover something new in the city’s galleries and museums. With its welcoming vibe and unique events, Tartu is the perfect place to visit.
Plan your trip and see for yourself – Tartu might just become your new favourite winter getaway!
Find even more travel inspiration from www.visittartu.com.