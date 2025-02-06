5 reasons to spend the school holiday in Tartu, Southern Estonia

You will feel relaxed in Tartu

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to take better care of yourself this year? Tartu is the perfect place for that! Whether you’re out with the kids or just taking a breather, a stroll through Tartu’s parks or along the Emajõgi riverside trails is a great way to clear your mind and get moving. A walk through Tartu’s parks and along the Emajõgi riverside trails will clear your thoughts. Before you know it, you’ll have clocked up plenty of steps together.