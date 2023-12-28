Žvinklytė to head lrytas.lt news website

Žvinklytė has worked in the media industry for more than 14 years, having roles at the M-1 group and All Media Lithuania (formerly Tele-3) and heading the Viasat satellite TV platform. Her most recent job was as head of a wholesale business.

According to Mikalajūnas, director of the news website since 2016, Žvinklytė’s coming to the team is another key step in the development of lrytas.lt.

In December 2022, Estonia’s media group AS Ekspress Grupp and the publisher of the largest Lithuanian newspaper UAB Lietuvos rytas signed an agreement to acquire 100% shares of UAB Lrytas, a subsidiary that publishes the online news website lrytas.lt.