Wizz Air to start flying from Vilnius to Budapest in end-June

Flights from Vilnius to Budapest will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, to Wizz Air said.

This new route adds to the airline’s recently announced direct flights from Vilnius to Bergen (operating three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays), Catania (twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays), and Billund (twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays).

Vilnius-Budapest flight tickets are already available for purchase on the airline’s website.