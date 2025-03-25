2025.03.25 16:48

Wizz Air to start flying from Vilnius to Budapest in end-June

 
Elta EN
Wizz Air to start flying from Vilnius to Budapest in end-June
Wizz Air to start flying from Vilnius to Budapest in end-June
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Hungary’s Wizz Air is expanding its network of regular routes in Lithuania with a new connection between Vilnius Airport and the Hungarian capital, Budapest. Flights will commence on 30 June and will operate three times per week, Lithuanian Airports said in a press release on Tuesday.

Flights from Vilnius to Budapest will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, to Wizz Air said.

This new route adds to the airline’s recently announced direct flights from Vilnius to Bergen (operating three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays), Catania (twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays), and Billund (twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays).

Vilnius-Budapest flight tickets are already available for purchase on the airline’s website.

Since Wizz Air’s first flight from Kaunas to Warsaw in 2005, the airline has flown more than 12 million passengers to and from Lithuania. The company currently offers 15 routes to 12 different countries.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions