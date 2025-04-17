Winds to bring Saharan desert dust to Lithuania Thursday

"Southerly air currents (winds) from North Africa are carrying dust from the Sahara Desert to Europe. The Greek SKIRON model forecast shows that the maximum concentration is expected to reach Lithuania on Thursday evening with a burst of summer heat. The highest dust concentrations are expected to be overhead on Friday. Lower ones are forecast for the weekend," meteorologist Gytis Valaika said on Facebook Thursday morning.

Current estimates show some of the dust will not only rise high in the atmosphere, but will also reach the surface layer, according to the meteorologist.

"This can lead not only to whitish skies, but also to poorer air quality," he added.