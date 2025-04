In 2024, the company’s EBITA was EUR 158.9, up from EUR 76.6 million from the year before.

Over the year, Vinted recorded a 36% rise in its consolidated revenue which stood at EUR 813.4 million.

The number of employees grew by 19% on average to a total of 2,200 at the end of last year. Most of the staff work in the Vilnius-based headquarters.