Vilnius to turn off heating on Wednesday

As usual, the heating will be turned off in all homes in Vilnius gradually, by neighbourhoods, in three to four days.

Those residents whose apartment buildings have an upgraded heating point will be able to continue heating their homes if they need to, according to the city municipality’s announcement.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said the season’s average cost of heating was lower by 3% than in the previous heating season.

Last year, Vilnius ended its heating season on 30 April.