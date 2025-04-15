2025.04.15 16:46

Vilnius to turn off heating on Wednesday

 
Vilnius is set to switch off its central heating system on Wednesday, 16 April, as temperatures continue to rise, the city authority has said.

As usual, the heating will be turned off in all homes in Vilnius gradually, by neighbourhoods, in three to four days.

Those residents whose apartment buildings have an upgraded heating point will be able to continue heating their homes if they need to, according to the city municipality’s announcement.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said the season’s average cost of heating was lower by 3% than in the previous heating season.

Last year, Vilnius ended its heating season on 30 April.

Kaunas said it would switch off heating for homes on Tuesday and Klaipėda will follow the suit on Wednesday. Šiauliai City Municipality has not announced its decision yet.

