Vilnius to offer public water transport service next summer

A total of 14 new piers will be built on the river, the authority said Wednesday, after passing the respective legislation.

Electric boats are planned to run regular trips on the Neris from May to October. A single trip is estimated to take around 45 minutes.

In the second phase, the network will be expanded by adding six more stops. The third phase will develop the Žvėrynas-Vingio Parkas line by adding two more stops.