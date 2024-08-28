2024.08.28 17:14

Vilnius to offer public water transport service next summer

 
Vilnius City announces it is expanding its public transport network with the water transport service. From next summer, passengers will be able to travel in boats sailing from the Žirmūnai beach to the Independence Square outside the Parliament by the River Neris.

A total of 14 new piers will be built on the river, the authority said Wednesday, after passing the respective legislation.

Electric boats are planned to run regular trips on the Neris from May to October. A single trip is estimated to take around 45 minutes.

In the second phase, the network will be expanded by adding six more stops. The third phase will develop the Žvėrynas-Vingio Parkas line by adding two more stops.

More than 69,000 boat passengers are expected per season during the first phase. With all the lines in place, the number is estimated to rise to around 95,000.

