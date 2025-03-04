Vilnius Tech receives €669,000 from Google.org to help build Lithuania’s cybersecurity workforc

According to NKSC (National Cyber Security Centre) data, the number of medium-severity cyber incidents that cause personal data security breaches is increasing in Lithuania. This implies that attacks are becoming more subtle and effective.
To address key cybersecurity challenges and create a safer digital environment, Vilnius Tech will train several groups of qualified cybersecurity specialists. Students will also be able to put their skills directly into practice in local organizations strengthening their digital resilience.
"Time has shown that cyber threats, along with disinformation attacks, are becoming a challenge to national security. Russia’s war in Ukraine, the scale of information attacks, and the development of artificial intelligence – all of these require constant vigilance and advanced solutions. Lithuania is already one of the world’s leaders in cybersecurity, however, we must continue strengthening and developing our competencies in this area," says Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.
According to Dr Adas Meškėnas, vice-rector for strategic partnerships at Vilnius Tech, this achievement and partnership with Google.org and Virtual Routes in the field of cybersecurity represent a significant milestone for a forward-looking and dynamic university.
"We have a unique opportunity to become a hub for nurturing talent interested in gaining cybersecurity knowledge and advancing their careers in this field. These individuals will further share their expertise with local communities most in need of it.
With a great understanding of the security challenges and risks in our region, our academic community continually seeks ways to contribute to strengthening our country’s security. Knowledge is our most valuable contribution to safety and defense. By enhancing competencies, motivating students, and fostering the circulation of talent, we aim to become a leader in connecting science, business, government, and society. The innovative Vilnius Tech cybersecurity seminars will build a safer and more resilient community," said Vice-Rector Dr Meškėnas.
Cybersecurity Seminars program will give students a head start to explore critical topics that shape the future of digital security. Subjects will range from data and device protection, minor incident response, malware prevention, and enhancement of security skills aimed at addressing modern cybersecurity threats.
This program will not only improve students’ skills and solidify their knowledge but also strengthen digital security resilience within communities, which will help them safeguard their activities against cyber threats. Students will work closely with and practice in local organisations, including schools, trade unions, health and social services, and associations, which face digital security threats but lack the resources to address them effectively. During their internships within organizations, students will conduct cybersecurity awareness training, help remediate vulnerable devices, and contribute to the implementation of network security solutions, and assist with various other cybersecurity challenges.
"We are facing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals at a time when new technologies, like AI, are presenting both opportunities and threats to the field," said Vytautas Kubilius, Google’s country director in the Baltics. "This model is a win-win. Students learn hands-on cybersecurity skills and vulnerable community organizations are defended from cyber attacks. We’re proud to support Vilnius Tech university to help build a strong, diverse and AI savvy cybersecurity workforce."