Vilnius Tech receives €669,000 from Google.org to help build Lithuania’s cybersecurity workforc

This program will not only improve students’ skills and solidify their knowledge but also strengthen digital security resilience within communities, which will help them safeguard their activities against cyber threats. Students will work closely with and practice in local organisations, including schools, trade unions, health and social services, and associations, which face digital security threats but lack the resources to address them effectively. During their internships within organizations, students will conduct cybersecurity awareness training, help remediate vulnerable devices, and contribute to the implementation of network security solutions, and assist with various other cybersecurity challenges.