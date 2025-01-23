Vilnius overtakes Riga as Baltics’ biggest city

This year, the State Data Agency put Vilnius’ population at 607,404, or 5,000 more than last year. Riga had a population of 605,273 last year.

Data published by the Centre of Registers and Vilnius City Municipality show that the population of Vilnius is even larger than the figure given by the statistical office.

A total of 632,476 people live in Vilnius at present, according to the data of the Centre of Registers.