Vilnius mayor backs away from scrapping 30-min single bus tickets after criticism

"We have heard the expectations and wishes of Vilnius residents and the 30-minute ticket will return," the mayor told reporters on Monday.

A single trip by bus or trolleybus, lasting up to 30 minutes, will cost around EUR 1, while other raises will remain unchanged, according to Benkunskas. The current fare is EUR 0.65.

Vilnius City Municipal Council voted to increase all public transport fares starting 1 July 2025 in early March.

The price of a 60-minute single ticket will be raised from EUR 0.9 to EUR 1.25.

One-day tickets will cost EUR 7.5 instead of EUR 5, while 3-day tickets – EUR 13.5 instead of EUR 8.