Vilnius mayor announces EUR 1bn deal to expand public transport network by a third

"The tender for the breakthrough was announced yesterday. It seeks to buy about a third more kilometres of public transport running, which is 28.4 million kilometres on 54 routes served by almost 330 buses," Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas told reporters Wednesday.,

The routes are currently run by three operators: the municipality-owned Vilniaus viešasis transportas (VVT), private operators Transrevis and Kautra, with the municipality reimbursing the cost per kilometre.

"We are not buying buses or any infrastructure, we are buying a service. (...) It will be the responsibility of the operators to find manufacturers, (…) to hire drivers and to comply with the criteria set out in the contract that include qualitative parameters, keeping to the timetables and so on," the mayor said.