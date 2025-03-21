Vilnius city will purchase 145 new electric buses

"Vilnius public transport is rapidly modernising – new electric buses will provide more sustainable and efficient mobility for the city. Less pollution, quieter commutes and greater comfort, these are the changes expected by Vilnius residents. Investment in this area is our clear direction striving for cleaner and more innovative city," Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said in a statement.

By upgrading the public transport fleet, it is also sought to expand the network of routes. According to the mayor, 7 new routes are planned, while public transport will travel more frequently on 44 routes and 46 routes will be adjusted.