Vilnius City plans to raise transport fares to offset costs

"Investments in upgrading public transport infrastructure include new bus stops, a pedestrian network, and expansion of A lanes. Tenders for some new routes are planned to significantly improve the quality of public transport so that busses in the city’s central part will start running somewhere between 5-6-10 and 15 minutes. It means that people will no longer have to wait for transport for more than 15 minutes," Loreta Levulytė-Staškevičienė, head of Judu, told reporters.
The current proposal is that the fare for a single 30-minute ticket would be increased from EUR 0.65 to EUR 1.25 and the price of a 60-minute ticket from EUR 0.9 to EUR 1.75. The 30-day ticket would go up from EUR 29 to EUR 45 in price and a 30-day (weekdays only) from EUR 26 to EUR 40.
Levulytė-Staškevičienė noted that the capital city’s public transport fleet has been significantly renewed since 2017, with around 460 new vehicles running in the streets.
This year, the city plans to buy 36 new trolleybuses. There should be no more old trolleybuses seen running in Vilnius by the end of 2027, she said.
Transport fares have not changed since 2013, with an inflation change of 51%, according to the municipality.