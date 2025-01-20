Vilnius City plans to raise transport fares to offset costs

"Investments in upgrading public transport infrastructure include new bus stops, a pedestrian network, and expansion of A lanes. Tenders for some new routes are planned to significantly improve the quality of public transport so that busses in the city’s central part will start running somewhere between 5-6-10 and 15 minutes. It means that people will no longer have to wait for transport for more than 15 minutes," Loreta Levulytė-Staškevičienė, head of Judu, told reporters.