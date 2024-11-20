Vilnius Airport to be temporarily renamed in honour of Čiurlionis from 2025

2024.11.20 17:22

The Cabinet has decided to rename Vilnius International Airport to Vilnius International Čiurlionis Airport for a five-year period to honour Lithuania’s renowned composer and painter Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, who would turn 150 in 2025.

The proposal to give the symbolic name to the airport temporarily was discussed by an interinstitutional working group under the Government.

The Vilnius International Čiurlionis Airport name will be used in symbolic signposts in the airport’s area and in public communication campaigns.

The official name of the airport will remain unchanged in national or international aviation registers and databases, as well as in navigation, reservation systems, internal and external maps and other official systems.

