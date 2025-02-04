Vilnius Airport opens new departures terminal

The terminal is equipped with EUR 20 million worth of baggage management, aviation security and self-service and other technological equipment. It was tested by over 1,000 volunteers in real flight simulations in early January.
CEO of Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) Simonas Bartkus said that the modern terminal was built in 1.5 years, and it took another six months six months to test and install the equipment.
The investment totalled EUR 50 million, according to the CEO.
"Everyone will notice upon arrival here that it really has much more space and it is much easier to navigate through this terminal (…). It has new technologies that facilitate multiple processes. We expect that passengers will be able to navigate more easily and their travels will be even smoother," Bartkus told reporters on site.
Around 8,000 passengers on Tuesday will be the first ones to use the terminal, he added.
The old departure hall will also be adapted for passenger use in the coming years, with new waiting and commercial areas. The LTOU head said that the new area will be available in about a year’s time, after the aviation security check.
The ceremony was attended and addressed by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, Transport Minister Eugenijus Sabutis and Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas.
The prime minister said that the next step for the Government would be to increase the number of flights operated from Vilnius.
"There is this shared risk model in place, where airlines operating certain flights receive some form of state aid through certain advertising, marketing and tourism promotion measures for those destinations. This model, which has already proven its worth, must be developed further," Paluckas told reporters.
With the new terminal, Vilnius Airport’s passenger capacity is expected to rise from 1,200 to 2,400 passengers per hour.
Real estate developer Eika started the construction of the new departures terminal in July 2023. The terminal’s construction and technological solutions are estimated to have cost over EUR 70 million in total.
In November 2024, the LTOU announced an open international architectural competition to choose the design for Vilnius Airport’s new arrivals terminal. The winning concept will shape the new terminal and its surrounding area, set for completion by the end of 2028.
The arrivals terminal is planned in the building of national air navigation service provider Oro navigacija, which houses the air traffic control tower.