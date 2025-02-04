Vilnius Airport opens new departures terminal

"Everyone will notice upon arrival here that it really has much more space and it is much easier to navigate through this terminal (…). It has new technologies that facilitate multiple processes. We expect that passengers will be able to navigate more easily and their travels will be even smoother," Bartkus told reporters on site.

CEO of Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) Simonas Bartkus said that the modern terminal was built in 1.5 years, and it took another six months six months to test and install the equipment.

The terminal is equipped with EUR 20 million worth of baggage management, aviation security and self-service and other technological equipment. It was tested by over 1,000 volunteers in real flight simulations in early January.

Around 8,000 passengers on Tuesday will be the first ones to use the terminal, he added.

The old departure hall will also be adapted for passenger use in the coming years, with new waiting and commercial areas. The LTOU head said that the new area will be available in about a year’s time, after the aviation security check.

The ceremony was attended and addressed by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, Transport Minister Eugenijus Sabutis and Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas.

The prime minister said that the next step for the Government would be to increase the number of flights operated from Vilnius.