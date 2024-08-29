Vilnius Airport opens central square after reconstruction

The upgrades will improve transport capacity and access to the airport, says Arnas Dūmanas, head of the Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) Development Department.
„It is very challenging to maintain the overall continuity of the airport. The process is broken down into phases, and today is the day when we inaugurate one of the most important phases – the transport access scheme of the central square. This was one of the most challenging phases, and we managed to complete it a month ahead of schedule,“ Dūmanas said, adding that the new departure terminal is due to open on 4 February.
He also revealed that the parking area in Vilnius Airport expanded threefold, with a wider space covered by the extended canopy and the so-called Kiss & fly area for short-term stops.
LTOU Project Manager Paulius Ivanauskas said that from now on there will be one main entrance and one exit to the airport. The traffic will be based on the principle of a roundabout, and road signs will guide drivers.
Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis had said the new terminal will allow Vilnius Airport to serve twice as many passengers compared to the current numbers.