Vičiūnai Group enters US market, sets up new company

The new company, VG Trading USA Inc., will be importing goods to the United States from Vičiūnai Group companies in Europe, distributing them in the local market, as well as looking for new business partners and cooperating with supermarkets, Vičiūnai Group announced.

Egidijus Stankus has been appointed the CEO of VG Trading USA Inc. He began his career at Vičiūnai as an exports manager and later managed a company of the group in a foreign market for 12 years.