US window maker INTUS to build additional plant in Šiauliai

„Lithuania has proven to be an excellent fit for us due to its vibrant talent pool, strategic location, and robust business environment. The decision to expand our facility here was driven by the consistent growth in demand and the need to diversify our product offerings, specifically for the US market. The Lithuanian division is pivotal in our structure, serving as a key hub for production, innovation, and export activities,“ says Karolis Grigalius, managing director of INTUS Windows LT.