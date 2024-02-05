Unemployment rises to 7.4% in Q4

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 72.9%, and over a quarter decreased by 1.4 percentage points. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 0.1 percentage points lower than that of female (72.9 and 73% respectively). Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 decreased by 0.6 percentage points and stood at 69.2%. The youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 30.4% and over a quarter decreased by 4 percentage points.

In October-December 2023, there were 1 million 453.5 thousand employed persons, which is by 18.2 thousand less than in the third quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, there were 116.7 thousand unemployed persons, which is by 19.2 thousand more than in the third quarter. The number of the long-term unemployed over a quarter increased by 8 thousand and totalled 36.3 thousand. The number of the unemployed aged 15–24 amounted to 18.7 thousand.

The male unemployment rate stood at 8.3, female – 6.6%, and over a quarter increased by 1.3 and 1.2 percentage points respectively. The youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 18.3% and over a quarter increased by 6.4 percentage points.

In 2023, the unemployment rate in the country stood at 6.8%.

In 2023, the unemployment rate stood at 6.8%, which is by 0.9 percentage points higher than in 2022. The male unemployment rate stood at 7.3, female – 6.4% (in 2022, 6.4 and 5.5% respectively). In 2023, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 13.8% and was by 2 percentage points higher than in 2022. Over the year, the long-term unemployment rate remained unchanged and stood at 2.3% in 2023.

In 2023, there were 105.5 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom 13.5 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a year, the number of the unemployed increased by 16.2 thousand, of whom those aged 15–24 – by 2 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed totalled 35.1 thousand (33.3% of all unemployed persons), which is by 0.1 thousand more than in 2022.