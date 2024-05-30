Unemployment rate in Lithuania at 7.5% in April – Eurostat

Eurostat estimates that 13.149 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.998 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2024.

Compared with March 2024, unemployment decreased by 103 thousand in the EU and by 100 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with April 2023, unemployment increased by 95 thousand in the EU and decreased by 101 thousand in the euro area.

Among the EU Member States for which the data are available, in April 2024 unemployment was the highest in Spain (11.7%), Greece (10.8%) and Sweden (8.4%). It was the lowest in Czechia (2.7%), Poland (3.0%) and Malta (3.1%).

In April 2024, unemployment in Lithuania stood at 7.5%, in Latvia 6.8% and in Estonia 7.8%.