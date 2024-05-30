Unemployment rate in Lithuania at 7.5% in April – Eurostat

Eurostat estimates that 13.149 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.998 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2024.
Compared with March 2024, unemployment decreased by 103 thousand in the EU and by 100 thousand in the euro area.
Compared with April 2023, unemployment increased by 95 thousand in the EU and decreased by 101 thousand in the euro area.
Among the EU Member States for which the data are available, in April 2024 unemployment was the highest in Spain (11.7%), Greece (10.8%) and Sweden (8.4%). It was the lowest in Czechia (2.7%), Poland (3.0%) and Malta (3.1%).
In April 2024, unemployment in Lithuania stood at 7.5%, in Latvia 6.8% and in Estonia 7.8%.
In April 2024, 2.830 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.272 million were in the euro area. In April 2024, the youth unemployment rate was 14.4% in the EU, down from 14.7% in March 2024, and 14.1% in the euro area, down from 14.3% in the previous month.
Compared with March 2024, youth unemployment decreased by 44 thousand in the EU and by 19 thousand in the euro area.
Compared with April 2023, youth unemployment increased by 141 thousand in the EU and by 54 thousand in the euro area.
In April 2024, the unemployment rate for women was 6.3% in the EU, down from 6.4% in March 2024, and the unemployment rate for men was 5.7%, stable compared with the previous month. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.7%, down from 6.9% in March 2024, and the unemployment rate for men was 6.1%, stable compared with the previous month.