Unemployment falls to 6.5% in Q4 – statistics agency

The male unemployment rate stood at 7.4, female – 5.6%, and over a quarter decreased by 0.3 percentage point respectively. The youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 13.1% and over a quarter decreased by 6.5 percentage points, the agency said in a press release on Wednesday.
In IV quarter 2024, there were 102 thousand unemployed persons, which is by 6.3 thousand less than in III quarter. The number of the long-term unemployed over a quarter increased by 8.1 thousand and totalled 43.4 thousand. The number of the unemployed aged 15–24 amounted to 12.6 thousand.
In IV quarter 2024, there were 1 million 468.7 thousand employed persons, which is by 12.9 thousand less than in III quarter 2024.
In IV quarter 2024, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73.9%, and over a quarter decreased by 0.3 percentage point. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 0.1 percentage point higher than that of female (73.9 and 73.8% respectively). Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 remained unchanged and stood at 69%. The youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 29.9% and over a quarter decreased by 3.1 percentage points.
In 2024, unemployment rate stood at 7.1%
In 2024, the unemployment rate stood at 7.1%, which is by 0.3 percentage point higher than in 2023. The male unemployment rate stood at 7.7, female – 6.4% (in 2023, 7.3 and 6.4% respectively). In 2024, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 16.2% and was by 2.4 percentage points higher than in 2023. Over the year, the long-term unemployment rate remained unchanged and stood at 2.3% in 2024.
In 2024, there were 111.8 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom 16.5 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a year, the number of the unemployed increased by 6.3 thousand, of whom those aged 15–24 – by 3 thousand. The number of the long-term unemployed totalled 36.5 thousand (32.6% of all unemployed persons), which is by 1.4 thousand more than in 2023.
In 2024, employment rate of persons aged 15–64 increased by 0.4 percentage point
In 2024, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73.6% (a year‑on‑year increase of 0.4 percentage point). In the said age group, the male employment rate stood at 74.2, female – 73%. Compared to 2023, the male and female employment rate increased by 0.5 and 0.4 percentage point respectively. The employment rate of youth (persons aged 15–24) stood at 30.8% (a year‑on‑year rate remained unchanged). The employment rate of persons aged 55–64 remained unchanged and stood at 69.1%.
In 2024, the number of persons classified under the labour force totalled 1 million 575.5 thousand, which is by 28.9 thousand more than a year ago.
In 2024, there were 1 million 463.7 thousand employed persons, which is by 22.6 thousand more than in 2023. There were 85.3 thousand young (aged 15–24) persons employed, or by 1 thousand more than in 2023.
In 2024, there were 903.6 thousand economically inactive persons aged 15 and older, more than half (60%) of them were old-age pensioners and persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension, 16.1% – students aged 15–24.