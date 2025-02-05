Unemployment falls to 6.5% in Q4 – statistics agency

In IV quarter 2024, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 73.9%, and over a quarter decreased by 0.3 percentage point. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 0.1 percentage point higher than that of female (73.9 and 73.8% respectively). Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 remained unchanged and stood at 69%. The youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 29.9% and over a quarter decreased by 3.1 percentage points.