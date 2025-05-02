2025.05.02 14:39

Unemployment down to 6.4% in March y-o-y, remains above EU average – Eurostat

 
Unemployment down to 6.4% in March y-o-y, remains above EU average – Eurostat
Unemployment down to 6.4% in March y-o-y, remains above EU average – Eurostat
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Delfi

In March 2025, unemployment in Lithuania was 6.4%, down by 0.9% year-on-year, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on Friday. In January and February, Lithuania recorded an unemployment rate of 6.6%.

In March, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2%, stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.5% in March 2024. The EU unemployment rate was 5.8% in March 2025, also stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.0% in March 2024.

Eurostat estimates that 12.904 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.818 million in the euro area, were unemployed in March 2025.

In March 2025, the highest unemployment rates in Europe were observed in Spain (10.9%), Finland (9.1%), Greece (9%), Sweden (8.8%) and Estonia (8.7%).

The Czech Republic recorded lowest unemployment across the EU – 2.6%. It was followed by Poland (2.7%), Malta (2.8%), Slovenia (3.2%) and Germany (3.5%).

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions