Unemployment down to 6.4% in March y-o-y, remains above EU average – Eurostat

In March, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2%, stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.5% in March 2024. The EU unemployment rate was 5.8% in March 2025, also stable compared with February 2025 and down from 6.0% in March 2024.

Eurostat estimates that 12.904 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.818 million in the euro area, were unemployed in March 2025.

In March 2025, the highest unemployment rates in Europe were observed in Spain (10.9%), Finland (9.1%), Greece (9%), Sweden (8.8%) and Estonia (8.7%).