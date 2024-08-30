Unemployment at 8% in July in Lithuania – Eurostat

The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in July 2024, stable compared with June 2024 as well as with July 2023.

Eurostat estimates that 13.108 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.990 million in the euro area, were unemployed in July 2024. Compared with June 2024, unemployment decreased by 82 thousand in the EU and by 114 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with July 2023, unemployment decreased by 72 thousand in the EU and by 190 thousand in the euro area.

In Lithuania, 124 thousand people were unemployed in July this year, up by 9 thousand from June 2024 and by 22 thousand from July 2023.