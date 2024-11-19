2024.11.19 12:53

Undersea telecoms cable between Lithuania and Sweden damaged – media

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
An undersea telecommunications cable between Lithuania and Sweden was damaged on Sunday morning, Telia has said.

"The cable was cut on Sunday morning, around 10 a.m. Lithuanian time. The systems immediately reported that we had lost the connection. An investigation followed which showed it had been damaged," Andrius Šemeškevičius, head of technology at Telia Lietuva, told LRT TV o Monday.

He said Telia provides the internet connection to Lithuania through three cables, which means that the internet bandwidth decreased by a third due to the incident. According to Šemeškevičius, the connection was restored to users by bypassing the failure.

