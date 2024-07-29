Two flights to Vilnius Airport cancelled, two more rerouted due to storm

„Two flights have been cancelled at Vilnius Airport, one from Riga and one from Istanbul. Flights from Corfu and Helsinki have been diverted to alternate airports,“ ELTA was told by Tadas Vasiliauskas, spokesman for the LTOU.

An outbound flight to Riga has also been cancelled, according to the data available on the website of Vilnius Airport.

A flight from Corfu to Vilnius was diverted to Warsaw Airport, and a flight taking off from Helsinki was due to return to the Finnish capital.

Kaunas Airport and Palanga Airport have not reported any changes to their flight schedules yet.