Transport fare raise confirmed in Vilnius city

The motion passed with 28 votes in favour, 20 votes against and no abstentions.

E-tickets that have been already purchased will be valid until September.

The council decided to completely scrap 30-minute public transport tickets and raised the price of 60-minute tickets from EUR 0.9 to EUR 1.25.

One-day tickets will cost EUR 7.5 instead of EUR 5, while 3-day tickets – EUR 13.5 instead of EUR 8.

The price of 30-day tickets (including weekends) is raised from EUR 29 to EUR 38 and 90-day – from EUR 81 to EUR 110. Annual tickets will cost EUR 405 instead of EUR 310.

In addition, new types of tickets will be introduced – family, group, large group and two trip.