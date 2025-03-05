Transport fare raise confirmed in Vilnius city

The motion passed with 28 votes in favour, 20 votes against and no abstentions.
E-tickets that have been already purchased will be valid until September.
The council decided to completely scrap 30-minute public transport tickets and raised the price of 60-minute tickets from EUR 0.9 to EUR 1.25.
One-day tickets will cost EUR 7.5 instead of EUR 5, while 3-day tickets – EUR 13.5 instead of EUR 8.
The price of 30-day tickets (including weekends) is raised from EUR 29 to EUR 38 and 90-day – from EUR 81 to EUR 110. Annual tickets will cost EUR 405 instead of EUR 310.
In addition, new types of tickets will be introduced – family, group, large group and two trip.
Vilnius City Municipality earlier said that the new pricing should encourage commuters to switch from short-term to long-term tickets.
It added that public transport fares are raised preparing for a large-scale modernisation of the public transport infrastructure starting 2027, which would cost an extra EUR 90 million if fares were not raised.
According to the data of the municipality, transport fares have not been raised since 2013, whereas inflation has increased by 51% since then.