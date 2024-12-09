Train travel between Baltic States is set to reach Tallinn next year

On Monday, LTG Link will conduct a test run on the Vilnius-Valga route with its partners to ensure the PESA 730 ML train’s compatibility with Estonia’s railway infrastructure.

Acting Minister of Transport Marius Skuodis expressed his pleasure at the joint efforts of the Ministry of Transport, the LTG Group, and Baltic partners. He emphasised that the launch of passenger train services between Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn is a significant step, even before the completion of the European gauge railway Rail Baltica.

After Lithuania launched the Vilnius-Riga train service last December, it was agreed that the next step should be to connect all three capitals. In the initial phase, the passengers should reach Tallinn from Vilnius with two transfers as the train schedules of all three carriers align.

"The entire LTG team is committed to providing passengers with more travel options in Lithuania and abroad. This is a strategic step and an example of collaboration between the three Baltic States. Our team strives to reduce transfers to just one," stated Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group.

Kristina Meidė, CEO of LTG Link, emphasised the importance of international routes from Vilnius to Riga and Warsaw. She expressed hope that the new connection would meet the needs of travellers, providing access to Tallinn and the wonderful university town of Tartu.