Train travel between Baltic States is set to reach Tallinn next year

After Lithuania launched the Vilnius-Riga train service last December, it was agreed that the next step should be to connect all three capitals. In the initial phase, the passengers should reach Tallinn from Vilnius with two transfers as the train schedules of all three carriers align.
Acting Minister of Transport Marius Skuodis expressed his pleasure at the joint efforts of the Ministry of Transport, the LTG Group, and Baltic partners. He emphasised that the launch of passenger train services between Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn is a significant step, even before the completion of the European gauge railway Rail Baltica.
On Monday, LTG Link will conduct a test run on the Vilnius-Valga route with its partners to ensure the PESA 730 ML train’s compatibility with Estonia’s railway infrastructure.
"The entire LTG team is committed to providing passengers with more travel options in Lithuania and abroad. This is a strategic step and an example of collaboration between the three Baltic States. Our team strives to reduce transfers to just one," stated Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group.
Kristina Meidė, CEO of LTG Link, emphasised the importance of international routes from Vilnius to Riga and Warsaw. She expressed hope that the new connection would meet the needs of travellers, providing access to Tallinn and the wonderful university town of Tartu.
"We want to expand the geography of the destinations and offer our passengers more opportunities for sustainable travel. I am pleased with the cooperation between all countries in search of optimal solutions. We all share the same goal and vision, so right now we need to finalise the details and offer the travellers from all three countries a sustainable and comfortable means of transport," said Kristina Meidė.
Lauri Betlem, CEO of Elron, stressed the need to improve train connectivity and infrastructure between the Baltic States. He acknowledged the technical feasibility of travel between the three countries but noted that the lack of synchronized train schedules had made it uncompetitive for passengers until now.
Raitis Nespors, CEO of Pasažieru vilciens (Vivi), emphasised the importance of connecting the Baltic States by rail before the completion of the Rail Baltica project. He highlighted the potential of rail travel as a sustainable mode of transport and the need for collaboration between the three countries’ train operators to make it attractive to passengers from many countries.
Starting 15 December, the Vivi train from Riga to Valga will depart in coordination with the arriving LTG Link train from Vilnius to Riga. These trains will also be synchronised in the opposite direction, allowing for nearly 20 minutes of passenger transfers.
From 6 January 2025, Elron will schedule an additional train from Tallinn to Valga to coincide with the arrival of the Vivi train at Valga station. This will establish a fully functioning daily rail connection between Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn in both directions.
The new connection is expected to provide an alternative to car travel and lay the groundwork for further improvements in connectivity. The ultimate goal is to establish a direct, competitive daily train service between the capitals of the Baltic States.