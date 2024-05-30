2024.05.30 16:44

Tobacco consumption down by 2.2% in 2023

 
In 2023, consumption of tobacco products in Lithuania per person aged 15 and over is estimated at 1,223 cigarettes purchased in retail trade and catering enterprises (by 2.2 percent less than in 2022), said the State Data Agency.

In 2023, against 2022, the production of cigarettes decreased by 8 percent, exports decreased by 11 percent, while imports – 5.7 percent.

In 2023, against 2022, retail prices of tobacco products grew by 6.3 percent due to a higher excise duty applied since 1 January 2023.

In 2023, 1,497 persons died due to smoking-related malignant neoplasms, which is by 68 persons less than in 2022; most of them (78.7 percent) were males. In 2023, based on provisional data, there were 52.1 deaths from smoking-related malignant neoplasms per 100 thousand population (urban population – 45.7, rural population – 66.1).

