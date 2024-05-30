Tobacco consumption down by 2.2% in 2023

In 2023, against 2022, the production of cigarettes decreased by 8 percent, exports decreased by 11 percent, while imports – 5.7 percent.

In 2023, against 2022, retail prices of tobacco products grew by 6.3 percent due to a higher excise duty applied since 1 January 2023.

In 2023, 1,497 persons died due to smoking-related malignant neoplasms, which is by 68 persons less than in 2022; most of them (78.7 percent) were males. In 2023, based on provisional data, there were 52.1 deaths from smoking-related malignant neoplasms per 100 thousand population (urban population – 45.7, rural population – 66.1).