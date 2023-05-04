Three experienced professionals have joined PHH Group management team

"As the Group turns a new page, expanding the Marketplace which is currently active in the Baltics into the Finnish market while continuing consolidating its retail operations, we are paying particular attention to the development of the management team. I am delighted that we have strengthened the leadership team with professionals having valuable international experience. I have no doubt that their involvement in our business will help the Group to strengthen its position as a leader in e-commerce in the Baltics and fulfill its vision of becoming the best place to buy, sell and work for in the region", says Florin Filote, CEO of PHH Group.
According to him, PHH Group, which owns the most popular e-commerce brands Pigu.lt in Lithuania, 220.lv in Latvia, Kaup24.ee and Hansapost.ee in Estonia, will expand its operations and open its Marketplace in Finland under the name of Hobbyhall.fi. from May.
"Each of the new managers will play an important role in driving our business in the four markets, where we operate in", says Mr. Filote.
Judit Campos, who started as Commercial Director at the end of April, has spent the last 17 years working for some of Europe's largest retailers. The Hungarian-born professional most recently led the Rimi Baltic Group's commercial activities, including consolidation, digitalization, and business adaptation to change projects.
At the end of April, the PHH Group team was strengthened with Agnė Zablockienė, who took up the position of HR Manager, having previously held a similar position at Maxima Group, the largest Lithuanian retail business with 1,200 stores in the Baltic States, Poland and Bulgaria. With more than 16 years of HR experience, she has also worked in finance, logistics and IT.
The Group's CFO is Lukasz Makolądra, a Polish native with experience in leading international teams in the Polish, Bulgarian and Chinese markets, and in leading Central European retail companies. Most recently, Lukasz Makolądra worked as CFO for the beauty retailer Sephora in the Polish and Czech markets.
PHH Group - the largest e-commerce company in the Baltic States. It was formed after the merger of Pigu.lt with Finnish retail Hobby Hall. PHH Group operates e-shops and marketplace in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group's Marketplace has more than 4,000 sellers and a product range of more than 3 million products. The number of sessions per year is around 150 million.