Three experienced professionals have joined PHH Group management team

"As the Group turns a new page, expanding the Marketplace which is currently active in the Baltics into the Finnish market while continuing consolidating its retail operations, we are paying particular attention to the development of the management team. I am delighted that we have strengthened the leadership team with professionals having valuable international experience. I have no doubt that their involvement in our business will help the Group to strengthen its position as a leader in e-commerce in the Baltics and fulfill its vision of becoming the best place to buy, sell and work for in the region", says Florin Filote, CEO of PHH Group.