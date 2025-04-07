Third protest held over plans to raise public transport fares

Demonstrators carried banners "do not tax, make it free", "sustainable, accessible transport", "enough nonsense", "Vilnius – not a green capital of Europe" and similar.

They welcomed the proposal of the opposition in the Municipal Council not to raise transport ticket prices.

The first rally was held in late January, before Vilnius City Municipal Council voted for higher fares for the first time. Another rally was held before the second vote in early March.

Protests are organised by climate movements Fridays for Future Lietuva and Extinction Rebellion Lietuva, and by the May 1st Trade Union.