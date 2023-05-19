The first product sold on the Pigu.lt Marketplace in Finland is a backpack

In Finland, the Marketplace operates under the name of HobbyHall.fi, a brand that has been well-known to Finns since 1962.

The Marketplace already have 140 sellers who have gone through all the necessary steps and are successfully onboarded. They added around 84,000 products to the range of Hobbyhall.fi Marketplace. Activating of other sellers who are ready to start trading in Finland is ongoing.

"A few years ago, we also started the history of Marketplace in the Baltics with a few sellers and a few hundred first orders. Today we have more than 4,000 sellers and more than 5,000 orders per day. With our experience in the Baltics, we are rolling the model out for the Finnish market – with the aim to become the strongest local Marketplace. With this launch the Finnish customers will have access to a much wider range of products that they need", says Florin Filote, CEO of PHH Group.