2025.02.20 12:45

Temperature drops to -17.7C in Molėtai on coldest night this winter

 
Temperature drops to -17.7C in Molėtai on coldest night this winter
Temperature drops to -17.7C in Molėtai on coldest night this winter
PHOTO: Džiuljeta Ufartienė | Delfi

Thursday night was the coldest in Lithuania this winter, with the temperature dropping to -17.7 degrees Celsius (C) in Molėtai, town 60 kilometres north of Vilnius, the Hydrometeorological Service has said.

It is the lowest temperature recorded again in the town this winter, the service said.

Today temperatures are forecast to range from -3 to 2C with some brief snow and winds of 4-9 metres per second.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions