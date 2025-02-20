Temperature drops to -17.7C in Molėtai on coldest night this winter

It is the lowest temperature recorded again in the town this winter, the service said.
Today temperatures are forecast to range from -3 to 2C with some brief snow and winds of 4-9 metres per second.
Thursday night was the coldest in Lithuania this winter, with the temperature dropping to -17.7 degrees Celsius (C) in Molėtai, town 60 kilometres north of Vilnius, the Hydrometeorological Service has said.
It is the lowest temperature recorded again in the town this winter, the service said.
Today temperatures are forecast to range from -3 to 2C with some brief snow and winds of 4-9 metres per second.