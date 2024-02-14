Teltonika looking for specialists to develop semiconductor chip industry in Lithuania

At the end of 2023, Teltonika completed the first phase of its technological cooperation with partners from Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). With the second phase underway, the company group plans to design the new plants and obtain construction permits by the end of 2025.
“We are consistently implementing the three milestones set out in the technological cooperation agreement. The first year was devoted to a feasibility study, which fully explored our capabilities to undertake semiconductor chip design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and power module production. We are now moving on to the design stage of semiconductor plants. It is a complex task involving many different technological, engineering, and environmental processes. Therefore, we are looking for almost two dozen new employees bringing the necessary competencies to our team,” says Ernestas Zdaniauskis, vice president of Innovation and Business Development of Teltonika IoT Group.
Teltonika has already announced the first openings for new positions. The company group is actively searching for chip manufacturing and assembly engineers, plant infrastructure engineers, procurement engineers, environmental engineers, designers of power transistors, power modules, and system-in-package (SiP) projects, and a project manager for variable frequency drive projects. While preparing for the planning of the semiconductor chip plants, Teltonika will hire around 20 new employees with an average monthly salary of around EUR 4,170 to EUR 6,670 before tax.
The company group is looking forward to receiving applications from Lithuanian specialists, Lithuanians working abroad, and specialists from other countries who have experience in the semiconductor industry. To ensure successful development of semiconductor projects in Lithuania, some employees will travel to Taiwan to learn from industry experts and acquire the necessary skills and know-how of technologies developed by Taiwanese partners.
“To prepare detailed plans of manufacturing facilities, adopt the licensed technologies and design the production lines as well as all the necessary infrastructure, we will continue working closely with the technology supplier ITRI and external partners. We will hire specialists with quite diverse responsibilities but with a similar ultimate goal of contributing to the expansion of the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry in Lithuania with their expertise and efforts. Therefore, we hope to be joined by motivated colleagues who are willing to work on exceptional projects and who view challenges as new opportunities,” says Zdaniauskis, responsible for Teltonika’s chip projects.
Teltonika intends to launch such new activities in Vilnius as semiconductor chip design, fabrication, assembly, testing, and power module manufacturing. Following the proper execution of the cooperation with ITRI, the company group anticipates creating about 2,000 new jobs for semiconductor chip specialists in Vilnius.
Detailed technology projects and building permits will be finalised in the next 1.5–2 years, while the construction of all the semiconductor plants and the installation and launch of the necessary equipment could take another two years. According to the technology cooperation agreement between Teltonika and ITRI, chip projects in Lithuania are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.
The semiconductor industry complex will emerge at the Teltonika High-Tech Hill technology park in Liepkalnis, Vilnius, where around ten new manufacturing and administrative premises are planned to be built in several phases over five years. This year, Teltonika will complete the construction of two new factories in the technology park: Europe’s most modern PCB plant and a new electronics assembly plant, which will be operational in early 2025. The total investment in the Teltonika High-Tech Hill technology park is estimated to be approximately EUR 3.7 billion over ten years. It will employ about 6,000 people.