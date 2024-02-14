Teltonika looking for specialists to develop semiconductor chip industry in Lithuania

The company group is looking forward to receiving applications from Lithuanian specialists, Lithuanians working abroad, and specialists from other countries who have experience in the semiconductor industry. To ensure successful development of semiconductor projects in Lithuania, some employees will travel to Taiwan to learn from industry experts and acquire the necessary skills and know-how of technologies developed by Taiwanese partners.

“To prepare detailed plans of manufacturing facilities, adopt the licensed technologies and design the production lines as well as all the necessary infrastructure, we will continue working closely with the technology supplier ITRI and external partners. We will hire specialists with quite diverse responsibilities but with a similar ultimate goal of contributing to the expansion of the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry in Lithuania with their expertise and efforts. Therefore, we hope to be joined by motivated colleagues who are willing to work on exceptional projects and who view challenges as new opportunities,” says Zdaniauskis, responsible for Teltonika’s chip projects.